Baxter (BAX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Baxter International (BAX) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion, representing a surprise of -2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

Sales- Renal Care- U.S. $234 million versus $236.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

$234 million versus $236.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Sales- Renal Care- International : $702 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $708.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $702 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $708.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Sales- Global Surgical Solutions- International : $42 million versus $36.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change.

: $42 million versus $36.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change. Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S. $60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

$60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Sales- Other : $22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.

: $22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Sales- Renal Care : $936 million versus $944.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $936 million versus $944.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Sales- Medication Delivery : $761 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $717.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $761 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $717.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Sales- Pharmaceuticals : $550 million versus $533.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $550 million versus $533.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Sales- Global Surgical Solutions : $77 million compared to the $74.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.

: $77 million compared to the $74.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year. Sales- Advanced Surgery : $272 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $271.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $272 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $271.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Sales- Acute Therapies : $180 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $173.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

: $180 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $173.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%. Sales- Patient Support Systems: $359 million compared to the $359.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

Shares of Baxter have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

