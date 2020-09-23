Baxter Announces FDA Approval Of Clinimix And Clinimix E Injections

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced the U.S. FDA approval of new formulations of Clinimix Injections and Clinimix E Injections with higher protein for patients requiring parenteral nutrition. These new Clinimix formulations contain up to 80 g/L of amino acids, the highest protein in any multi-chamber bag available in the U.S.

"The introduction of Clinimix and Clinimix E formulations offers the highest protein in a multi-chamber bag in the U.S., allowing clinicians more flexibility in meeting their patients' nutritional goals," said Heather Knight, general manager of Baxter's U.S. hospital products business.

