Baxter : FDA Approves Altapore Shape Bioactive Bone Graft For Use In Surgery

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) said that U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved AltaporeShape Bioactive Bone Graft, the latest addition to the company's next-generation bone graft substitute product line.

Altapore Shape is designed to enhance bone growth and help achieve fusion, which can lead to reduced pain and other improved clinical outcomes for patients.

AltaporeShape is used as a standalone bone graft substitute or as an autograft extender to fill bony voids or gaps in the skeletal system, including in the pelvis, extremities and posterolateral spine, that are surgically created or result from trauma.

