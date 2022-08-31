Markets
Baxter: FDA Approves New Novum IQ Syringe Infusion Pump With Dose IQ Safety Software

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced the FDA 510(k) clearance of its new Novum IQ syringe infusion pump with Dose IQ Safety Software. The company noted that its Novum IQ SYR has the capability to fully integrate with hospital electronic medical records through Baxter's IQ Enterprise Connectivity Suite.

The Novum IQ SYR features the company's Dose IQ Safety Software, a web-based, customizable drug library and dose error reduction system. The company said its Novum IQ SYR was designed to meet rigorous FDA guidance for infusion devices, including cybersecurity.

