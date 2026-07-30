BAX Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Margins Contract

Baxter International Inc. BAX reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of 56 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 55.6%. The bottom line declined 5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS from continuing operations of 26 cents compared to an EPS of 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Shares of BAX gained 16.6% in pre-market trading. Year to date, the company’s shares have gained 29.6%, outperforming the industry’s fall of 16.1% and the broader S&P 500 Index’s increase of 6.7%.



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BAX's Revenue Mix Shows Broad-Based Gains

Revenues from continued operations totaled $2.96 billion, up 5% year over year on both a reported and organic basis. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. Growth was driven by broad-based gains across Baxter’s segments and divisions.

U.S. sales from continuing operations totaled $1.59 billion, up 4% on both a reported and organic basis. International sales from continuing operations totaled $1.37 billion, reflecting an increase of 7% on a reported basis and 5% on an organic basis.

International growth outpaced the domestic business, while organic growth matched reported growth companywide despite currency effects and the Kidney Care manufacturing and supply agreement.

Baxter's Segments Post Broad-Based Growth

Medical Products & Therapies

The segment includes the Infusion Therapies & Platforms and Advanced Surgery divisions. Sales in this segment totaled $2.08 billion, up 7% year over year on a reported basis and 5% organically. Growth was driven by strength in Drug Compounding and IV Solutions, along with continued solid global demand for Advanced Surgery products. The increase was partly offset by lower Infusion Systems sales due to the previously disclosed shipment and installation hold of the Novum IQ LVP, as well as weakness in Injectables.

Infusion Therapies & Platforms sales totaled $1.75 billion, up 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% organically. Advanced Surgery revenues amounted to $331 million, up 12% on both a reported and organic basis. The division benefited from demand for hemostats and sealants, strong commercial execution across regions and steady procedure volumes.

Healthcare Systems & Technologies

The segment includes the Care & Connectivity Solutions and Front Line Care divisions. Total sales in this segment were $801 million, up 4% year over year on both a reported and organic basis. Growth reflected strong demand for Care & Connectivity Solutions products, led by Patient Support Systems, along with improvement in Front Line Care.

Care & Connectivity Solutions sales totaled $502 million, up 6% year over year on a reported basis and 5% organically. Performance benefited from higher Patient Support Systems volumes, execution against the U.S. backlog and growth across international markets. Front Line Care revenues were $299 million, up 2% on both a reported and organic basis, driven by Connex 360 momentum and the timing of large customer deals, partly offset by planned global product exits.

Baxter's Margins Remain Under Pressure

Adjusted gross profit was $1.14 billion, down 0.2% year over year. Adjusted gross margin contracted 210 basis points to 38.6%, reflecting the roll-through of higher-cost inventory produced at the end of 2025 and an unfavorable comparison tied to prior-year cost reclassification.

Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $735 million, up 2% year over year. Research and development expenses totaled $129 million, down 4%.

Adjusted operating income was $421 million, down 0.5% year over year. Adjusted operating margin contracted 90 basis points to 14.2%.

BAX's Cash Flow Supports Deleveraging

Cumulative net cash from operating activities at the end of second-quarter 2026 was $510 million compared with $118 million a year ago.

Management continues to target net leverage of about 3.0 times by the end of 2026 while maintaining an investment-grade credit rating. Near-term capital priorities remain debt repayment and organic investment in core platforms, innovation and productivity-enhancing projects.

Baxter Raises 2026 Outlook

Baxter raised its sales and adjusted earnings guidance for 2026.

Sales from continuing operations are now estimated to grow 3-4% on a reported basis, compared with the prior projection of flat to 1% growth. Organic sales growth is anticipated in the 2-3% range compared with the earlier expectation of approximately flat growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $11.36 billion, implying 1% growth.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is now projected in the band of $1.95-$2.15, up from the previous range of $1.85-$2.05. Medical Products & Therapies and Healthcare Systems & Technologies are each expected to deliver low-single-digit organic growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at $1.91 per share.

Baxter International Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Baxter International Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Baxter International Inc. Quote

BAX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Baxter carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, McKesson MCK and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. Revenues of $872.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.4%.

McKesson reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $11.69, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Revenues of $96.3 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

McKesson has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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