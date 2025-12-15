BAX Highlights EMR-Integrated Smart Pumps Boost Patient Safety & Care

Baxter International Inc. BAX recently shared real-world data at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (“ASHP”) 2025 Midyear Clinical Meeting, highlighting the benefits of integrating smart infusion pumps with hospital electronic medical records (EMRs). The data, developed in collaboration with the University of Texas Medical Branch, analyzed more than one million IV infusions using Baxter’s Spectrum IQ large volume infusion pumps.

The findings showed that EMR integration helped reduce patient safety alerts, shortened infusion programming time and improved clinician productivity at the bedside. The results underscore how connected infusion technologies can support safer medication delivery while easing workflow burden and addressing clinician burnout.

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat at Friday’s close. Year to date, shares have lost 34.4% against the industry’s 1.5% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 18.3% over the same period.

The positive data should support BAX’s long-term growth by strengthening the clinical and economic case for its EMR-integrated smart infusion pumps. Clear evidence of improved patient safety and nursing efficiency makes Baxter’s platform more attractive to hospitals under pressure to reduce errors, streamline workflows and combat clinician burnout, potentially driving higher adoption, improved retention and competitive wins, while reinforcing recurring revenue opportunities tied to Baxter’s connected infusion ecosystem.

BAX currently has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion.



More on the Study Data

The data presented at ASHP 2025 was based on a large, real-world analysis of approximately 1.3 million IV infusions delivered using Baxter’s Spectrum IQ large volume infusion pumps across six University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) hospitals over a three-year period.

The study compared infusion performance before and after EMR integration, while also analysing differences across care areas and programming methods, including manual programming versus EMR-enabled auto-programming. This large dataset adds credibility to the findings and provides meaningful insight into how connected infusion therapy performs in everyday clinical environments rather than controlled trials.

From a patient safety perspective, the results were particularly compelling. After EMR integration, all evaluated safety alerts declined, signaling better dose accuracy and drug library compliance. Hard limit alerts dropped 50.3%, soft limit alerts declined 30.4% and single step rate change alerts, a safety feature unique to Baxter’s pump portfolio, decreased 38.1%. The data also showed that auto-programmed infusions generated significantly fewer alerts than manually programmed ones, suggesting that reducing manual input lowers the risk of programming errors and the need for downstream clinical interventions.

The study also highlighted meaningful workflow and productivity gains for clinicians at the bedside. EMR-integrated auto-programming replaced manual keypad entry with streamlined barcode scanning, reducing both steps and time required to start an infusion. Median programming time fell from 10 seconds to four seconds, while the time needed to resolve safety alerts improved sharply post-integration.

Resolution time for soft limit alerts declined by nearly 50%, and single-step rate change alerts were addressed 55% faster, underscoring how EMR-connected smart pumps can help nurses spend less time troubleshooting devices and more time focused on patient care, an important consideration for hospitals managing staffing constraints and burnout.Top of Form

BAX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BAX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.29%. Revenues of $659.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

MEDP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.1% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 16.6% growth. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.40, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

