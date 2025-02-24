BAX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.34, changing hands as high as $34.59 per share. Baxter International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAX's low point in its 52 week range is $28.335 per share, with $44.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.60. The BAX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.