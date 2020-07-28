BAWAG's Q2 pre-tax profit halves

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Austrian bank BAWAG Group's pre-tax profit halved in the second quarter as it took precautionary measures to prepare for the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Profit before tax came in at 80.8 million euros ($94.8 million) in the April-June period after 160 million euros in the previous year.

To address the deteriorating macroeconomic environment and provision against customers increasingly deferring payments due to COVID-19, a general reserve of 65 million euros was posted in the first half, leading to total risk costs of 130 million euros, the group said.

The bank confirmed its medium-term targets of a return on tangible common equity of above 15% and cost-income ratio of less than 40% in a normalized environment.

($1 = 0.8525 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)

