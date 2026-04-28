BAWAG Group (XTRA:0B2) Price Target Increased by 10.24% to 170.09

The average one-year price target for BAWAG Group (XTRA:0B2) has been revised to 170,09 € / share. This is an increase of 10.24% from the prior estimate of 154,29 € dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 147,24 € to a high of 202,69 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.26% from the latest reported closing price of 146,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in BAWAG Group. This is an decrease of 170 owner(s) or 99.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0B2 is 0.01%, an increase of 97.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Accent Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.