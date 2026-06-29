Bavarian Nordic's VIMKUNYA Wins Health Canada Approval For Chikungunya Vaccination

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF, BAVA.CO), a vaccine company, has received Health Canada approval for VIMKUNYA, a vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by Chikungunya virus infection in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease that causes symptoms including fever, rash, fatigue, headache, and often severe, incapacitating joint pain. Chikungunya has emerged across several regions in Asia, Africa, and the Americas, including many popular travel destinations.

VIMKUNYA is a single-dose, prefilled, adjuvanted virus-like particle or VLP recombinant protein vaccine for active immunisation to prevent disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 12 years and older.

The single-dose vaccine is the first VLP vaccine approved in Canada for protection against the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus, the company said.

Notably, this marks the fifth regulatory approval for VIMKUNYA following approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and Swissmedic.

Commenting on the approval, Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said, "Health Canada's approval marks an important milestone in our efforts to expand access to our chikungunya vaccine globally."

BAVA.CO has traded between 165.80 Danish kroner and 244.80 Danish kroner over the past 52 weeks. The stock is up 0.50% at 179.90 Danish Kroner.

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