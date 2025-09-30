Bavarian Nordic A (XTRA:BV3) Price Target Decreased by 30.53% to 33.73

The average one-year price target for Bavarian Nordic A (XTRA:BV3) has been revised to 33,73 € / share. This is a decrease of 30.53% from the prior estimate of 48,56 € dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31,57 € to a high of 36,63 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.78% from the latest reported closing price of 30,45 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bavarian Nordic A. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BV3 is 0.10%, an increase of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 6,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,125K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV3 by 57.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 698K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV3 by 21.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 528K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV3 by 51.13% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 525K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV3 by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 381K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BV3 by 34.33% over the last quarter.

