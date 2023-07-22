News & Insights

Bavarian Nordic to discontinue RSV vaccine programme

July 22, 2023 — 12:56 pm EDT

July 22 (Reuters) - Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO said on Saturday it was discontinuing its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine programme as its Phase 3 clinical trial did not meet all the primary goals of preventing lower respiratory tract disease from RSV.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms.

