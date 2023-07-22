Bavarian Nordic to discontinue RSV vaccine programme

July 22 (Reuters) - Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO said on Saturday it was discontinuing its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine programme as its Phase 3 clinical trial did not meet all the primary goals of preventing lower respiratory tract disease from RSV.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.