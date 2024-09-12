News & Insights

Bavarian Nordic To Supply 13 Mln Mpox Vaccine Doses By End Of 2025

September 12, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY.PK), Thursday announced that the company could supply up to 13 million doses of its MVA-BN Mpox vaccine by the end of 2025, including 2 million doses in 2024.

The Danish company added that it will be exploring additional options to expand its supply capacity for the vaccine, which is marketed under the names Jynneos, Imvamune and Imvanex.

Bavarian Nordic has also identified another option to boost supply by 50 million doses over the next 12-18 months, subject to regulatory and market approvals.

Currently, Bavarian Nordic's stock is trading at $11.70, up 0.86 percent on the OTC Markets.

