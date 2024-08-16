Bavarian Nordic Submits Data To EMA To Approve Use Of Mpox/Smallpox Vaccine In Adolescents

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic (BVNKF.PK) has submitted clinical data to the European Medicines Agency to support the extension of the IMVANEX smallpox and mpox vaccine indication to include adolescents 12 to 17 years of age. The company said, following review of the data by EMA, the Marketing Authorisation for IMVANEX could be extended to include use of the vaccine for adolescents during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The vaccine was granted an Emergency Use Authorization for use in adolescents by the FDA during the 2022 global mpox outbreak.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.