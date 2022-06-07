Bavarian Nordic Signs $56 Mln Contract With Canadian Govt. To Supply IMVAMUNE Smallpox Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF.PK), a Danish vaccine maker, said on Tuesday that it has signed a five year contract with the Public Health Agency of Canada or PHAC to supply IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine for around $56 million.

The deliveries of the vaccines are expected to begin in 2023.

The non-replicating smallpox vaccine is also approved for use against monkeypox in Canada and the U.S.

Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN) is being marketed as IMVANEX in Europe, JYNNEOS in the U.S., and IMVAMUNE in Canada. In collaboration with the U.S. government, the company developed this non-replicating smallpox vaccine for the people including immune-compromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines.

The vaccine was approved by the European Commission in 2013 to fight against smallpox in adults aged 18 years and older. It subsequently received regulatory approvals in Canada and the U.S. also.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.