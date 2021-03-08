Bavarian Nordic shares lifted by COVID-19 vaccine candidate data

COPENHAGEN, March 8 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic's BAVA.CO shares jumped as much as 18% on Monday after the Danish firm reported "encouraging" data from its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is set to move to human trials shortly.

Preclinical studies, which do not involve testing in humans, showed the vaccine induced production of antibodies at a level similar to those in people who have already been infected.

"We are pleased to report strong preclinical results for ABNCoV2, supporting the further development," Bavarian Nordic Chief Executive Paul Chaplin said in a statement.

"No virus could be detected at any timepoint in the majority of the subjects vaccinated with two high doses of ABNCoV2," the company said.

Bavarian Nordic said the first human trial involving up to 42 adults would begin shortly in the Radhoud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands.

Its vaccine technology, known as capsid virus like particle (cVPL), is licensed from AdaptVac.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alexander Smith)

