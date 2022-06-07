Bavarian Nordic sells monkeypox vaccines to Canada

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO said on Tuesday it had signed a $56 million contract with Canada for its smallpox vaccine, which is also approved for use against monkeypox in the country, with deliveries starting next year.

"In parallel, Bavarian Nordic continues to secure contracts with other countries, including Denmark, but also countries outside Europe, to supply the vaccine to mitigate the current monkeypox outbreak", said the firm.

Bavarian will also host an investor call later on Tuesday at 1500 CET (1300 GMT).

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.