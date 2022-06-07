US Markets

Bavarian Nordic sells monkeypox vaccines to Canada

Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Tuesday it had signed a $56 million contract with Canada for its smallpox vaccine, which is also approved for use against monkeypox in the country, with deliveries starting next year.

"In parallel, Bavarian Nordic continues to secure contracts with other countries, including Denmark, but also countries outside Europe, to supply the vaccine to mitigate the current monkeypox outbreak", said the firm.

Bavarian will also host an investor call later on Tuesday at 1500 CET (1300 GMT).

