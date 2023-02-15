Bavarian Nordic sees soaring revenue as pox vaccine orders mount

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Danish pharma company Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO said on Wednesday it expects its revenue and core profit to grow significantly in 2023, owing to mounting orders for pox vaccines.

The company sees revenue for the year of around 6.00 billion Danish crowns ($862.99 million) against 3.15 billion crowns expected for 2022 with some 4.40 billion crowns coming from mpox and smallpox vaccined contracts alone.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2023 are expected to reach 2.20 billion crowns against 329 million crowns seen for 2022.

($1 = 6.9526 Danish crowns)

