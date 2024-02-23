News & Insights

Bavarian Nordic Receives Accelerated Assessment With EMA For Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

February 23, 2024 — 03:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF.PK) announced that CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has granted accelerated assessment for the upcoming Marketing Authorisation Application for CHIKV VLP, an investigational chikungunya vaccine. The accelerated assessment may reduce the timeframe for the review of the MAA from 210 days under the standard review procedure to 150 days.

In 2023, Bavarian Nordic completed two Phase 3 studies of CHIKV VLP. The studies met their primary endpoints. Bavarian Nordic plans to submit MAA for CHIKV VLP to the EMA during first half of 2024.

