Bavarian Nordic raises sales guidance after monkeypox vaccine order

COPENHAGEN, May 25 (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO on Wednesday lifted its sales outlook and now expects a smaller operating loss this year after signing a contract with an undisclosed country for the supply of its monkeypox vaccine.

