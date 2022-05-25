Bavarian Nordic raises sales guidance after monkeypox vaccine order

COPENHAGEN, May 25 (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO on Wednesday lifted its sales outlook and now expects a smaller operating loss this year after signing a contract with an undisclosed country for the supply of its monkeypox vaccine.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.