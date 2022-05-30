Bavarian Nordic raises 2022 annual guidance again after monkeypox vaccine deals

May 30 (Reuters) - Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO revised its annual guidance on Monday for a second time after signing supply contracts with several undisclosed countries for its Imvanex monkeypox vaccine.

Bavarian Nordic said vaccine deliveries would start immediately and added that it was in discussions with more countries regarding vaccine supply.

"We are pleased to assist more countries with supply of vaccines while we continue our dialogues with other governments to make vaccines available as fast as possible to mitigate the situation," CEO Paul Chaplin said in a statement.

Bavarian now expects 2022 revenue to be between 1.4 billion and 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($202.93 million and $217.43 million), up from earlier estimates of 1.3 billion to 1.5 billion.

The company also lifted its expectations for earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) to a loss of between 900 million and 1.1 billion crowns, up from previous guidance of loss of between 1 billion and 1.2 billion crowns.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. Global health officials have tracked more than 200 suspected and confirmed cases of the viral infection in 19 countries since early May.

The European Union last week announced that it was in talks to buy Bavarian Nordic's vaccine. The vaccine has official European approval for smallpox, although doctors can prescribe it off-label for monkeypox.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.