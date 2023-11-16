Bavarian Nordic Q3 Operating Profit Rises; Maintains FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic (BVNKF.PK) reported a third net loss of 340.6 million Danish kroner compared to profit of 12.1 million kroner, prior year. Loss per share of DKK 10 was 4.4 kroner compared to profit of 0.2 kroner. Operating profit or EBITDA increased to 380 million kroner from 226 million kroner. Revenue increased to 1.38 billion Danish kroner from 1.00 billion kroner.

For the nine month period, operating profit or EBITDA increased to 1.55 billion Danish kroner from 14 million kroner. Revenue increased by 148% to 4.6 billion kroner.

The company maintained financial guidance for the full year at a revenue of approximately 6.9 billion Danish kroner and an EBITDA of approximately 2.3 billion kroner.

