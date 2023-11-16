News & Insights

Markets

Bavarian Nordic Q3 Operating Profit Rises; Maintains FY Guidance

November 16, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic (BVNKF.PK) reported a third net loss of 340.6 million Danish kroner compared to profit of 12.1 million kroner, prior year. Loss per share of DKK 10 was 4.4 kroner compared to profit of 0.2 kroner. Operating profit or EBITDA increased to 380 million kroner from 226 million kroner. Revenue increased to 1.38 billion Danish kroner from 1.00 billion kroner.

For the nine month period, operating profit or EBITDA increased to 1.55 billion Danish kroner from 14 million kroner. Revenue increased by 148% to 4.6 billion kroner.

The company maintained financial guidance for the full year at a revenue of approximately 6.9 billion Danish kroner and an EBITDA of approximately 2.3 billion kroner.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.