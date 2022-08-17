US Markets

Bavarian Nordic no longer certain of meeting monkeypox vaccine demand- Bloomberg News

Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Bavarian Nordic is no longer certain it can meet demand for the monkeypox vaccine as cases continue to rise across the world, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The Danish company is now exploring the possibility of outsourcing some of the production, including technology transfer to a U.S. contract manufacturer, to meet accelerating demand, the report said citing Rolf Sass Sorensen, a vice president at the firm. (https://bloom.bg/3QxzVqf)

