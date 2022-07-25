Bavarian Nordic in talks to expand monkeypox vaccine production, if needed

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - A Danish company behind themonkeypox vaccine being used to stem the rapidly spreading global outbreak is in discussions with contract manufacturers and early talks with other vaccine makers to expand its production capacity should the need arise, Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO CEO Paul Chaplin said on Monday.

The Copenhagen-based vaccine maker has has a vaccine that goes by the brand name Jynneos, Imvamune or Imvanex - depending on geography. It has U.S. and European approval for the prevention of monkeypox as well as the closely related smallpox.

