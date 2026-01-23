BioTech

Bavarian Nordic Grants Exclusive Distribution Rights Of Chikungunya Vaccine To Eurofarma

January 23, 2026 — 07:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF.PK), Friday announced the decision to grant multinational company Eurofarma the exclusive rights to sell and distribute its chikungunya vaccine, CHIKV VLP, in Brazil.

Under the distribution agreement, Eurofarma is also granted the right of first refusal for any future opportunity to register and commercialize the chikungunya vaccine in the rest of Latin America.

Notably, the deal is transfer price and royalty-based with no associated upfront or milestone payments. Also, the agreement is not expected to have a material short- to medium-term financial impact on Bavarian Nordic.

Meanwhile, subject to ongoing talks with Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, the company expects to file its regulatory application in the later part of the first half of 2026. If approved, this could help launch the chikungunya vaccine in Brazil in the second half of 2027.

Bavarian's stock closed at $29.50 on the OTC Markets.

