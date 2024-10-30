Is Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bavarian Nordic is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1022 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bavarian Nordic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVNRY's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BVNRY has moved about 19.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 4.8% on average. This means that Bavarian Nordic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE). The stock has returned 6.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Dare Bioscience, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 89.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bavarian Nordic belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 503 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that BVNRY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Dare Bioscience, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Bavarian Nordic and Dare Bioscience, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

