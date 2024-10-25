Is Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY). BVNRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for BVNRY is its P/B ratio of 1.67. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.90. BVNRY's P/B has been as high as 2.17 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.32, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BVNRY has a P/S ratio of 2.9. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 7.1.

Finally, we should also recognize that BVNRY has a P/CF ratio of 9.43. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BVNRY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.59. Over the past 52 weeks, BVNRY's P/CF has been as high as 12.22 and as low as 4.51, with a median of 6.22.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bavarian Nordic is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BVNRY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

