Bavarian Nordic Bags New Order From US For 500K Smallpox Vaccine Doses; Raises FY22 Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF.PK), a Danish bio-technology firm, said on Friday that it received an order from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA, for additional 500,000 doses of liquid-frozen Jynneos, for delivery in 2022.

Jynneos is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine and the only FDA-approved vaccine against monkeypox. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Paul Chaplin, CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: "…We are pleased to support BARDA in their continued efforts to build and strengthen the national preparedness against smallpox and monkeypox."

With the previous order from BARDA for 1.4 million doses of the same vaccine, awarded in 2020, this order will bring the total U.S. inventory of the vaccine to nearly 2 million doses.

In addition, as a result of the new order from BARDA and other orders recently received, Bavarian Nordic has raised its revenue outlook for the fiscal 2022.

For the full year, the company now expects its revenue to be in the range of DKK 1.800 billion to DKK 2.000 billion, as against its previous guidance range of DKK 1.400 billion to DKK 1.600 billion.

For the 12-month period, the firm now also projects its EBITDA loss to be in the range of DKK 700 million - DKK 900 million, versus its previous expectation for an EBITDA loss of DKK 900 million to DKK 1.100 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.