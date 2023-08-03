Bavarian Nordic A (BVNRY) Price Target Decreased by 53.44% to 15.73

The average one-year price target for Bavarian Nordic A (OTC:BVNRY) has been revised to 15.73 / share. This is an decrease of 53.44% from the prior estimate of 33.78 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.67 to a high of 22.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.82% from the latest reported closing price of 7.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bavarian Nordic A. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVNRY is 0.02%, a decrease of 41.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108.13% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 30K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.