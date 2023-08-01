Bavarian Nordic A (BVNKF) Price Target Decreased by 13.48% to 47.42

The average one-year price target for Bavarian Nordic A (OTC:BVNKF) has been revised to 47.42 / share. This is an decrease of 13.48% from the prior estimate of 54.81 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.18 to a high of 66.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.74% from the latest reported closing price of 27.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bavarian Nordic A. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVNKF is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 7,673K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,880K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVNKF by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 543K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVNKF by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 449K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 397K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVNKF by 15.82% over the last quarter.

