Bavarian metal and electronics industry offers workers inflation compensation

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Bavarian metal and electronics industry association said on Thursday it was offering workers in the sector tax- and charge-free inflation compensation of 3,000 euros ($3,012.30) for a term of 30 months.

The association also offered an increase in the pay scale.

($1 = 0.9959 euros)

