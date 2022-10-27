Bavarian metal and electronics industry offers workers inflation compensation

Contributor
Christina Amann Reuters
Published

The Bavarian metal and electronics industry association said on Thursday it was offering workers in the sector tax- and charge-free inflation compensation of 3,000 euros ($3,012.30) for a term of 30 months.

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Bavarian metal and electronics industry association said on Thursday it was offering workers in the sector tax- and charge-free inflation compensation of 3,000 euros ($3,012.30) for a term of 30 months.

The association also offered an increase in the pay scale.

($1 = 0.9959 euros)

(Reporting by Christina Amann Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More