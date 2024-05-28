News & Insights

Bausch + Lomb’s New Vision-Correcting Lens Approved

May 28, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has released an update.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation has announced Health Canada’s approval of its enVista Envy intraocular lens, which promises a full range of vision with minimal visual disturbances. The product, based on the enVista IOL platform, boasts high patient satisfaction in clinical trials and will be available in Canada in mid-June, with plans for U.S. and European approval underway. This lens is poised to meet the demands of active cataract patients seeking a glasses-free lifestyle.

