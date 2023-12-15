Bausch + Lomb (XTSE:BLCO) Price Target Increased by 8.81% to 30.57

The average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb (XTSE:BLCO) has been revised to 30.57 / share. This is an increase of 8.81% from the prior estimate of 28.09 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.20 to a high of 57.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.19% from the latest reported closing price of 20.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.54%, a decrease of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.65% to 3,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 524K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 35.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 31.94% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 524K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 440K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing a decrease of 187.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 64.99% over the last quarter.

RSPFX - Victory RS Partners Fund holds 234K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing a decrease of 60.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 46.51% over the last quarter.

FPX - First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF holds 221K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 31.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 28.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.