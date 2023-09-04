Bausch + Lomb (XTSE:BLCO) Price Target Increased by 5.96% to 29.94

The average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb (XTSE:BLCO) has been revised to 29.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 28.25 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.88 to a high of 35.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.65% from the latest reported closing price of 24.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.62%, an increase of 29.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.79% to 5,293K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 1,268K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 524K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 35.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 31.94% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 524K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 434K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing a decrease of 79.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 36.52% over the last quarter.

RSPFX - Victory RS Partners Fund holds 377K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 22.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 35.30% over the last quarter.

