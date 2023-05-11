Bausch + Lomb (XTSE:BLCO) Price Target Decreased by 5.41% to 27.66

The average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb (XTSE:BLCO) has been revised to 27.66 / share. This is an decrease of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 29.24 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.40 to a high of 33.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from the latest reported closing price of 24.65 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 1,268K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 778K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 15.15% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 711K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 34.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 37.75% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 524K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 1.26% over the last quarter.

TEQIX - Franklin Mutual Quest Fund holds 468K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

