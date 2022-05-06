US Markets
Bausch + Lomb valued at $6.5 bln after stock gains in debut

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Eye-care company Bausch + Lomb Corp on Friday notched a valuation of $6.48 billion after its shares opened nearly 3% above their initial public offering price on the New York Stock Exchange.

May 6 (Reuters) - Eye-care company Bausch + Lomb Corp BLCO.N on Friday notched a valuation of $6.48 billion after its shares opened nearly 3% above their initial public offering price on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock opened at $18.50, compared with an IPO price of $18, which was well below the company's target range and underscored a drop in investor demand following a blockbuster year for U.S. market debuts.

The IPO raised $630 million for the selling shareholder, a unit of Bausch + Lomb's parent company Bausch Health Companies Inc. None of the proceeds went to Bausch + Lomb, according to its filing.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters for the offering.

