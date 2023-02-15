US Markets
Bausch + Lomb to name Brent Saunders as CEO - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 15, 2023 — 05:50 am EST

Written by Maria Ponnezhath, Manas Mishra, Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds background on Brent Saunders

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Eye-care company Bausch + Lomb Corp BLCO.TO is expected to name Brent Saunders, the former chief executive of Allergan, as its CEO and chairman of board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The leadership change could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the report.

Bausch + Lomb is in the process of being spun out from Bausch Health Companies BHC.TO, which was formerly known as Valeant.

Brent Saunders served as the CEO of Allergan until it was bought out by AbbVie Inc ABBV.N for $63 billion in 2020.

Bausch + Lomb did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath, Manas Mishra and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Reuters
