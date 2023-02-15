Bausch + Lomb to name Brent Saunders as CEO - WSJ

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Eye-care company Bausch + Lomb Corp BLCO.TO is expected to name Brent Saunders as chief executive officer and chairman of its board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The leadership change could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the report said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

