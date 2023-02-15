US Markets
Bausch + Lomb to name Brent Saunders as CEO - WSJ

February 15, 2023 — 05:35 am EST

Written by Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Eye-care company Bausch + Lomb Corp BLCO.TO is expected to name Brent Saunders as chief executive officer and chairman of its board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The leadership change could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the report said.

US Markets
Reuters
