Bausch + Lomb to list in U.S. and Canada, discloses revenue jump

Adds IPO details, background

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Eye-care products maker Bausch + Lomb Corp on Thursday filed to go public in the United States and Canada through an initial public offering and disclosed a jump in sales for the first time.

The company said its revenue rose to $2.76 billion in the nine months ended Sept. 30 last year from $2.47 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The 169-year-old company that started as a small optical goods shop in New York in 1853 currently supplies branded and generic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses and lens care products to 150 million people in more than 90 countries.

It was first listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1958, but was taken private in 2007 when it was acquired by Warburg Pincus.

In 2013, Canadian drugmaker and parent company Bausch Health Companies Inc, previously known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, bought Bausch + Lomb from Warburg Pincus.

Morgan Stanley MS.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N are the lead underwriters. The company will list under the symbol 'BLCO,' according to a filing.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.