June 30 (Reuters) - Bausch + Lomb Corp BLCO.TO will pay $1.75 billion to acquire a dry-eye drug from Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis NOVN.S, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.