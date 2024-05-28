News & Insights

Stocks
BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Showcases Eye Care Innovations

May 28, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has released an update.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation has announced significant contributions to the American Optometric Association’s Optometry’s Meeting, including 12 ePosters and 3 in-person presentations highlighting new clinical data on its eye health products. The company’s presentations will cover advancements in treatments for dry eyes, such as the NutriTears supplement and MIEBO solution, as well as the performance of its INFUSE Multifocal contact lenses and Biotrue Hydration Plus Solution. These studies aim to improve the comfort and satisfaction of contact lens wearers, including those facing discomfort and gamers seeking better eye care solutions.

For further insights into BLCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.