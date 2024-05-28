Bausch + Lomb Showcases Eye Care Innovations

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has released an update.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation has announced significant contributions to the American Optometric Association’s Optometry’s Meeting, including 12 ePosters and 3 in-person presentations highlighting new clinical data on its eye health products. The company’s presentations will cover advancements in treatments for dry eyes, such as the NutriTears supplement and MIEBO solution, as well as the performance of its INFUSE Multifocal contact lenses and Biotrue Hydration Plus Solution. These studies aim to improve the comfort and satisfaction of contact lens wearers, including those facing discomfort and gamers seeking better eye care solutions.

