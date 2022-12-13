Bausch + Lomb Secures FDA Clearance For New Contact Lens Drops

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO), an eye health company, received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for Biotrue Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating drops, a multi-dose rehydrating drop for use with soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Biotrue Hydration Boost Contact Lens drops contain a combination of ingredients including hyaluronan, a moisturizer found naturally in the eye, and other naturally inspired ingredients

According to the company one-third of the 45 million contact lens wearers in the United States experience contact lens dryness.

Biotrue Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating drops, designed to provide lenses up to eight hours of moisture, is expected to be available during the first half of 2023.

BLCO has traded in a range of $12.2 to $20.2 in the last 52 weeks.The stock closed Monday's trading at $15.36, up 0.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.