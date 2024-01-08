Bausch + Lomb Receives FDA Approval For TENEO For Vision Correction Surgery

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) announced on Monday that the FDA has approved the TENEO Excimer Laser Platform (Technolas Teneo 317 Model 2) for LASIK surgery to correct myopia and myopic astigmatism (nearsightedness and nearsightedness with astigmatism).

The company stated that the TENEO laser offers more accurate, efficient, and user-friendly features not offered by previous excimer laser platforms.

The TENEO laser has the fastest ablation time among all excimer lasers available in the United States, and operates at 500Hz, with an ablation time of approximately 1.2 seconds per diopter.

The TENEO software treats the manifest refraction, which streamlines the surgical planning, as it eliminates several steps before treatment and does not require a nomogram.

Additionally, the TENEO is the smallest excimer laser unit available in the United States, with a compact design of 0.6m2 (6.8 sq. ft), which frees up limited clinical space and also features a 360-degree swiveling microscope that adapts to surgeon height and posture, further assisting the comfortability of surgeon.

