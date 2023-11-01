News & Insights

Bausch + Lomb Q3 Adj. Profit Declines; Revenues Up 8% On Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO, BLCO.TO) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to Bausch + Lomb of $84 million compared to a loss of $18 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.24 compared to a loss of $0.05. Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch + Lomb was $76 million, compared to $107 million, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $0.22 compared to $0.31. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total reported revenues were $1.007 billion, compared to $942 million, prior year, an increase of 7%. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, revenue increased by approximately 8% on a constant currency basis. Analysts on average had estimated $1.36 billion in revenue.

For 2023, the company now expects total revenue in a range of $4.035 billion - $4.085 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $3.95 billion - $4.00 billion.

