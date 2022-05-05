Markets
BHC

Bausch + Lomb Prices IPO Of 35 Mln Shares At $18.00/shr

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO), announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 35 mln common shares at a public offering price of $18.00 per share.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health is offering all of the common shares, and Bausch + Lomb will not receive any of the proceeds from the IPO, Bausch + Lomb said in a statement.

The selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.25 million common shares of Bausch + Lomb to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting commissions.

The common shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange or "NYSE" and conditionally approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange or "TSX". The common shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE and the TSX on May 6, 2022, in each case under the ticker symbol "BLCO." The offering is expected to close on May 10, 2022.

Following the IPO, Bausch Health, together with its subsidiaries, will hold approximately 90% of the common shares of Bausch + Lomb, or 88.5% of the common shares of Bausch + Lomb if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular