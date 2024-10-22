News & Insights

Stocks
BLCO

Bausch + Lomb price target raised to $23 from $20 at RBC Capital

October 22, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm raised the firm’s price target on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to $23 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm is incorporating a sale scenario into its new price target with several media articles over the last month indicating that the company is working with advisers to test interest from potential buyers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.