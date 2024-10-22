Bausch + Lomb price target raised to $23 from $20 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm raised the firm’s price target on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to $23 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm is incorporating a sale scenario into its new price target with several media articles over the last month indicating that the company is working with advisers to test interest from potential buyers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

