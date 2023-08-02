News & Insights

Bausch + Lomb posts better than expected Q2 earnings

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

August 02, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

By Elissa Welle

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bausch + Lomb BLCO.TO posted modestly better than expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday after its new chief executive, Brent Saunders, took the helm in March.

B+L reported revenue of $1.04 billion in the quarter, up from $941 million a year ago. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $963 million for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, B+L said it earned $65 million, or 18 cents per share, down from $103 million or 29 cents per share last year, as the company's expenses rose. Still, the earnings beat analysts' expectations by 3 cents a share.

Saunders, a noted dealmaker, previously helmed and built up Botox maker Allergan before it was acquired by AbbVie ABBV.O for $63 billion in 2020.

This is his second stint at Bausch + Lomb, which makes contact lenses, surgical devices, prescription drugs and generic eye products. In 2013, Saunders oversaw B+L's acquisition of Valeant Pharmaceutical, now Bausch Health Companies BHC.TO. Bausch Health still owns most of B+L’s shares and has said it intends to fully spin the company off. Some Bausch Health investors are trying to block the spinoff.

(Reporting by Elissa Welle in New York Editing by Michael Erman and Matthew Lewis)

