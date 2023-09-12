Bausch + Lomb Launches MIEBO To Treat Dry Eye Disease

(RTTNews) - Eye health company Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO) announced Tuesday the U.S. commercial launch of MIEBO (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution) for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease or DED.

MIEBO is the first and only prescription eye drop approved for DED that directly targets tear evaporation.

DED affects more than 38 million Americans, with around nine in 10 experiencing evaporative dry eye. MIEBO is a single ingredient, water-, preservative- and steroid-free prescription eye drop, to address the signs and symptoms of DED by reducing tear evaporation at the ocular surface.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved MIEBO in May 2023, based on consistent results from two pivotal phase 3 trials.

Andrew Stewart, president, Global Pharmaceuticals and International Consumer, Bausch + Lomb, said, "More and more Americans are suffering from dry eye disease, due in large part to today's multi-screen lifestyles. With MIEBO, eye care professionals now have a prescription eye drop that directly addresses tear evaporation, the leading cause of dry eye disease."

