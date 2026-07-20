Bausch + Lomb Launches EyeGility Inserter for enVista IOLs in the U.S.

Bausch + Lomb BLCO recently announced the U.S. launch of the EyeGility Inserter, a preloaded intraocular lens (IOL) delivery system designed for its enVista family of IOLs. The system is now available for enVista Aspire preloaded IOLs, while enVista Envy lenses integrated with the EyeGility Inserter are expected to be launched in the coming months.

Management noted that the enVista IOL platform has earned strong recognition among surgeons for its glisten-free optic and differentiated optic portfolio that suits a wide range of patients. The launch of the EyeGility Inserter enables surgeons to deliver these clinical benefits while improving procedural efficiency offered through a preloaded IOL delivery system.

BLCO Stock Trend Following the News

Shares of BLCO have lost 3.3% since the announcement on Thursday. Year to date, the stock has lost 4.8% compared with the industry’s 0.7% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.8% in the same timeframe.

In the long run, Bausch + Lomb stands to benefit from the launch of the EyeGility Inserter in the United States. The new delivery system strengthens the company’s cataract surgery portfolio by offering surgeons a more efficient and user-friendly solution for IOL implantation. As demand for advanced surgical technologies continues to grow, the EyeGility Inserter could support wider adoption of the enVista IOL platform and reinforce Bausch + Lomb’s competitive position in the ophthalmic surgical devices market. The launch also reflects the company's continued focus on expanding its innovation-driven eye health portfolio.

BLCO currently has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion.



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More on the News

The EyeGility Inserter has been specifically designed for preloaded enVista Aspire and enVista Envy IOLs. It offers convenient one-handed operation and balanced push force for smooth lens delivery. The device also features a silicone soft-tipped plunger that supports reliable IOL implantation through a 2.4 mm incision.

According to Bausch + Lomb, the new inserter provides improved handling and comfort compared with its earlier IOL delivery systems. It allows up to 20 minutes of standby time between preparation and lens delivery, offering greater flexibility during cataract procedures.

Parag Parekh, MD, Clearview Eye Consultants, Reynoldsville, Pa, who evaluated the device, stated that the EyeGility Inserter consistently provided smooth and comfortable IOL delivery when used with enVista lenses, highlighting its ease of use in clinical practice.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Report Prime, the pre-loaded IOL market is anticipated to be valued at $1.54 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% through 2032.

Factors like the increasing prevalence of cataract cases, the growing elderly population and the advancements in healthcare technology are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

Bausch + Lomb recently introduced Orphia, an AI-powered digital health platform designed to simplify clinical workflows and allow eye care providers to focus more on patient care. Built as a brand-agnostic solution, the platform is compatible with a wide range of products, devices and treatments, making it suitable for eye care practices regardless of their preferred technologies.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation Price

Bausch + Lomb Corporation price | Bausch + Lomb Corporation Quote

BLCO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BLCO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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