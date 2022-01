Jan 13 (Reuters) - Bausch & Lomb said on Thursday the Canadian eye products company has filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

